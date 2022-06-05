BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) by 579.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,271 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.16% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Shares of TAST opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.52. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $399.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

