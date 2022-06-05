BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,613 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,978,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 708.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 71,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 37.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 63,670 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,105,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,162,000 after purchasing an additional 34,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $44.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.44. The company has a market cap of $892.75 million, a PE ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Profile (Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.