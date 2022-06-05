BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 4,393 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 143.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Miller Industries worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Miller Industries by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Miller Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 761,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,913,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Miller Industries by 35.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Miller Industries in the third quarter worth $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLR opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $215.55 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

