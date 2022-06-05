BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 327.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 301.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 275.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $87.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.78. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.96.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 107.29% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BXC shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

BlueLinx Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.