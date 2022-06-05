BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 160.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 2.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 3.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $4,169.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $3,577.79 and a 52 week high of $4,400.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $89.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.48%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

