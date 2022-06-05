BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 228.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,020 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,304 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 59.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 43.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 152,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,828,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after acquiring an additional 140,799 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 305,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBVA. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.53) to €7.30 ($7.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

