Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.75% of BM Technologies worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 33,913 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE:BMTX opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03. BM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $80.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of -0.05.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million. BM Technologies had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 26.13%. On average, analysts expect that BM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

