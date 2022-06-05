BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Makes New $260,000 Investment in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 211,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AQMS. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 297,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52,150 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 345,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 209,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aqua Metals stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.

Aqua Metals ( NASDAQ:AQMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AQMS shares. StockNews.com raised Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aqua Metals to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 100,605 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $141,853.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

