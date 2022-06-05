BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $253,000 Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 8.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

In other news, CEO William J. Newell bought 10,000 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

