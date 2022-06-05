Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Heron Therapeutics worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $307.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $16.63.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.61 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.35% and a negative return on equity of 243.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

