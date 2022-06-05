BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $260,000 Stock Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4,903.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,766,000 after purchasing an additional 409,243 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 657.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $459.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.75. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 170.82% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

