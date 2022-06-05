Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 65,887 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 472,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,887 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Five Point were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Five Point by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Five Point by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Point alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of FPH opened at $4.79 on Friday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $710.88 million, a PE ratio of -239.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $182.22 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $67,263.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $54,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,913 shares of company stock valued at $778,365. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.