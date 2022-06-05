First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) CEO Buys $593,509.67 in Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 15,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $593,509.67. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,078.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FIBK stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $47.11.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $227.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

