Gary S. Gillheeney Sells 116,608 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 116,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $650,672.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,190.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $5.56 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $717.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Organogenesis had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

About Organogenesis (Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.