Alexander F. Stern Sells 70,000 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Stock

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $2,470,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,384,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LAZ opened at $35.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 38.13%.

LAZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 26,445 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth $2,328,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth $693,000.

Lazard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.