Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 751,396 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 751,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,265,356.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,058,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,647,394. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $517.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $37.66.
Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. As a group, analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $18,842,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after buying an additional 812,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,780,000 after buying an additional 687,316 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,879,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 188,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.
Cullinan Oncology
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
