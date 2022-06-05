Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 751,396 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 751,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,265,356.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,058,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,647,394. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $517.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $37.66.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. As a group, analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $18,842,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after buying an additional 812,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,780,000 after buying an additional 687,316 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,879,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 188,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

