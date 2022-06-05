Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) to Hold

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CNTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $3.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 21.37 and a quick ratio of 21.37. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $109,603.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 813,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,118.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 18,123,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,075,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 545.5% in the third quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 9,681,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181,818 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,737,000 after buying an additional 2,296,794 shares in the last quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC now owns 2,937,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 595,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,334,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.