Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $240.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EXPE. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Expedia Group stock opened at $131.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $115.76 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

