Stephens Lowers The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $80.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stephens to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DSGX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of DSGX opened at $62.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.94. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.