CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given New $258.00 Price Target at UBS Group

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $284.00 to $258.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.00% from the company’s previous close.

CME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.73.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $200.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.59 and its 200 day moving average is $226.87. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $750,203,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CME Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,636 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CME Group by 132.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,772 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 224.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,960,000 after purchasing an additional 685,884 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.