Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Position Decreased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PACK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 175.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 47,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 100.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 146.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,851,000 after purchasing an additional 171,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 74.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Ranpak stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $42.97.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Ranpak (Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

