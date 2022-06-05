JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 7,514 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $10,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 196.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COKE opened at $603.00 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $378.15 and a fifty-two week high of $638.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $506.30 and a 200-day moving average of $537.79.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 4.03%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

