JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 7,514 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKEGet Rating) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $10,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 196.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COKE opened at $603.00 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $378.15 and a fifty-two week high of $638.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $506.30 and a 200-day moving average of $537.79.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 4.03%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.