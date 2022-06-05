QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.09% of QuinStreet worth $10,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in QuinStreet by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James R. Simons purchased 10,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,841 shares in the company, valued at $447,064.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $595.78 million, a PE ratio of 155.31 and a beta of 1.03. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $150.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

