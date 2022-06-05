JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 466,886 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,299,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 466,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 503,957 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,397,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,180,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after purchasing an additional 119,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACCO shares. TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE ACCO opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $702.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $441.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.45 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

