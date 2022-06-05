Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Insider Sells $745,120.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $745,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,107.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NUS opened at $46.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.08. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $62.70.
Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently commented on NUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.
About Nu Skin Enterprises (Get Rating)
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.
