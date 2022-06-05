Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Insider Sells $745,120.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $745,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,107.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NUS opened at $46.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.08. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 57.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.