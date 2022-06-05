Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

CLFD opened at $66.53 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.99. The company has a market cap of $916.12 million, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

