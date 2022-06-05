JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 104,211 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 104,211 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGI. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.57. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $51.77.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen cut Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

