Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $820,681.42 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $820,681.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,177,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of BILL opened at $127.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -44.08 and a beta of 2.36. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.24.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 540.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
