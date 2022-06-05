Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $10,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after buying an additional 102,872 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

PPC stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $4,854,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,503.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

