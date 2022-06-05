Insider Selling: Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Chairman Sells $836,685.72 in Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) Chairman James Chao sold 31,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $836,685.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $958.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

WLKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

