JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 33,014 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.13% of Movado Group worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Movado Group by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,181.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $149,758.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,680.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $34.43 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $776.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.22.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.36. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

