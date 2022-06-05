Insider Selling: DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) General Counsel Sells 14,107 Shares of Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,099,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of DOCN opened at $47.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.96 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 25.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.01. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $133.40.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 706.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.