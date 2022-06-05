JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $11.30 Million Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,234 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $11,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

In other news, President John Desimone bought 43,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $936,516.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 123,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,156.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan L. Hoffman acquired 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,743.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,079.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 63,080 shares of company stock worth $1,372,132. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLF. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Argus downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About Herbalife Nutrition (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.