JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.22 and a fifty-two week high of $114.73.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

