JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $85.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.53 and its 200 day moving average is $92.40. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 68.02%.

SPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.29.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

