Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.21% of Diodes worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Diodes by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Diodes by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Diodes by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $75.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average of $89.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.17. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $113.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Diodes had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

DIOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Diodes news, SVP Francis Tang bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

