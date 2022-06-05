JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,310,926 Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,858,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310,926 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of RLX Technology worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,159,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,438 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,736,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 389.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 368.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,914,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,300 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

RLX opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of -0.86.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $298.84 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

