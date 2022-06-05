JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,193,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Zendesk worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 926.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $866,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,278.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,936. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zendesk stock opened at $89.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $87.48 and a one year high of $153.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.99 and a 200 day moving average of $107.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZEN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.30.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

