JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10.34 Million Stock Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.81% of Replimune Group worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 455.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REPL. Wedbush dropped their target price on Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Replimune Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

Shares of REPL opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 19.46 and a current ratio of 19.46. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.30.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). As a group, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $140,530.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,401,080 shares in the company, valued at $20,441,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $92,267.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,073.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,399 shares of company stock valued at $588,526. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

