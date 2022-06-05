JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) by 131.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.34% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming worth $10,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNOG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNOG stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey, Michigan, and West Virginia. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

