NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 622,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $11,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,391,000 after buying an additional 145,477 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,442,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,332,000 after buying an additional 578,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after buying an additional 68,077 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 433,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 191,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 38.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 405,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 112,926 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 61,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $832,526.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,576,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,234,889.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 83,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $935,718.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,012,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,393,471.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 375,900 shares of company stock worth $4,645,438. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

NGM stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.78.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 162.11%. Equities analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.