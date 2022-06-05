Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

