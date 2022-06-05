FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,547 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.82% of FLEX LNG worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 62,121 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 617,721 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 28,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,000. 15.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE FLNG opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.15. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $32.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is presently 93.46%.

FLEX LNG Profile (Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

See Also

