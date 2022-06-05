Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,299 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of Hanesbrands worth $10,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,827,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 43.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 879,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,099,000 after acquiring an additional 267,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE:HBI opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

