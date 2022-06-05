JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10.30 Million Stock Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 251.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,925 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $10,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ASIX opened at $46.06 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

ASIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

