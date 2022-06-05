First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 510,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $10,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $18.16 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28.

