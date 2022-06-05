Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,543 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rafael were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rafael by 3,637.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 207,709 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rafael during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rafael by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rafael during the third quarter valued at $60,792,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Rafael during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RFL stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.99. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $66.44.

Rafael ( NYSE:RFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 3,579.32%.

Rafael Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

