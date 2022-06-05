Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.14 Million Stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,009,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 384,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.69% of Gold Resource worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GORO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $1.84 on Friday. Gold Resource Co. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $162.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

