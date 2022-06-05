Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $497.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.