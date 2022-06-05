Barclays Boosts ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target to €11.50

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from €10.90 ($11.72) to €11.50 ($12.37) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.98) to €12.00 ($12.90) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.77) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ING Groep from €15.30 ($16.45) to €15.90 ($17.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ING Groep from €12.70 ($13.66) to €12.80 ($13.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.74. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $15.97.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 23.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 57.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 80.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.